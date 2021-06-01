Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR FME traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €65.36 ($76.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

