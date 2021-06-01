Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FRD stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.73. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

