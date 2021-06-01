FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.81

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.81 and last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $553.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FRP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

