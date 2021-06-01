FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.35

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 13320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

