FSBT API Token (FSBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $72,406.80 and $12.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.01020587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.11 or 0.09793736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00092051 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars.

