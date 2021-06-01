FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 11,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.