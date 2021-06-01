FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

