FUD.finance Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $305,320.54 and $1,638.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $12.93 or 0.00035465 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.01017544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.73 or 0.09791189 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

