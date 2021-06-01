FujiCoin (FJC) Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $90.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,000.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.28 or 0.07103514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.13 or 0.01889254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00497636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00184248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.51 or 0.00718076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00471659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.00419377 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,486,480,834 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.