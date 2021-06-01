Function X (FX) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $149.13 million and $1.09 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,658.14 or 1.00186358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00089902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,931,814 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

