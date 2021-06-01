Function X (FX) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $149.13 million and $1.09 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,658.14 or 1.00186358 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00038646 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013097 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00089902 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005487 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
