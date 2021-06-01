FunFair (FUN) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 86,534,171.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.