Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.28. Funko posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Funko stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,031. Funko has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Funko by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.