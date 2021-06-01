FUNToken (FUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.52 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $222.96 million and $6.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.91 or 0.01018085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.28 or 0.09760720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091702 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.