FUTURAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,923.25 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $17,923.25 and $2,284.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00124441 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00800842 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

