FuzeX (FXT) Trading Down 85.3% Over Last 7 Days

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $922,927.11 and $479.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 85.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.01023013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.08 or 0.09756626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091390 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

