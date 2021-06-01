Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 15,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 85,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GANX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.36 and a quick ratio of 20.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,155,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

