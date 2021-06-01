Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLFH stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Galenfeha has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

