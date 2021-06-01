Game.com Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $127,682.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Game.com has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00081782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.88 or 0.01020859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.70 or 0.09863393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091563 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

