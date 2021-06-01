GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 6.9% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $237.40. 109,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,821,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of -2.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

