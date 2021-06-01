Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $105,796.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.01006689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.26 or 0.09807126 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

