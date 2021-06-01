GAPS (GAP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $229.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,137.92 or 1.00001128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00087511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

