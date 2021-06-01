Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Major Shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GTXMQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,279. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

