GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $894.19

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 894.19 ($11.68) and traded as high as GBX 937.50 ($12.25). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 935 ($12.22), with a volume of 189,188 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 894.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 874.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 79.24.

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

