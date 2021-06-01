GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get GDS alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GDS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.