Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 862 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 880 ($11.50). Approximately 11,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 37,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 861.37. The firm has a market cap of £184.36 million and a P/E ratio of 24.38.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

