Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.40

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 75.17 ($0.98), with a volume of 497230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.93).

GEMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £105.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

