Gems Price Reaches $0.0002 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $240,135.11 and approximately $886.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.01020587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.11 or 0.09793736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00092051 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

