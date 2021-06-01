Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 29th total of 847,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Genasys has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Genasys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genasys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNSS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

