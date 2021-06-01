genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.12 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89). Approximately 457,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,913,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

GDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an "under review" rating on shares of genedrive in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.73.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

