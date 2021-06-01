Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.88

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $524.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

