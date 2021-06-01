Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 374.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $328.72 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

