General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. General Electric reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

