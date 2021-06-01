Genesis Shards (GS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $422,054.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $422,054.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00294937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00189281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00994472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

