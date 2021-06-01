GenesisX (XGS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $65,679.70 and approximately $16.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars.

