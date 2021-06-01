Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $374.54

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.54 and traded as high as $410.00. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $409.92, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.50.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

