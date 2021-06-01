Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Trading Up 13.8%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)’s stock price was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 61,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

