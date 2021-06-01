Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Gentex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

