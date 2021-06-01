Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of Gentex worth $821,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after buying an additional 80,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $83,547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gentex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,006,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.