Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $159.99

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.99 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 48,560 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

The stock has a market cap of £2.85 million and a P/E ratio of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 441.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Genuit Group (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

