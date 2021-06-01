GeoCoin Price Down 11.9% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $558.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00074108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.37 or 0.00500183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,636.78 or 0.99936286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00083891 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011490 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.