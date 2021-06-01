Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.87 ($118.67).

GXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer stock opened at €90.50 ($106.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.82. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €73.30 ($86.24) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.