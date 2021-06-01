Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.22

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Getinge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

About Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

