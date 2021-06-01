GeyserCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $45,474.81 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $45,474.81 and $19.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,582.43 or 1.98168582 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,512,894 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

