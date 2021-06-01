GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.10

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €21.10 ($24.82) and last traded at €20.75 ($24.41), with a volume of 41884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €20.50 ($24.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.26 million and a P/E ratio of 54.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.86.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

