Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.89

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 15288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $2.7233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.