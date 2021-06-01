Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.27

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $25.75. Global Partners shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 95,840 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLP. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $865.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global Partners by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Global Partners by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

