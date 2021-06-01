Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 206.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,777 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

