Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,612 shares of company stock valued at $106,847. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

