Globant (GLOB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) in the last few weeks:
- 5/26/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
- 5/25/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
- 5/14/2021 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.
- 5/14/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.
- 5/3/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
- 4/27/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
- 4/23/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
- 4/19/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
Shares of GLOB stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.57. 220,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,318. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $130.92 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.60.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Globant SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.