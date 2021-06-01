Globant (GLOB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

5/25/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

5/14/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

5/3/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.57. 220,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,318. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $130.92 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.60.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

