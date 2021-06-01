Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.77% of Globant worth $895,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Globant by 101.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $8,579,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

NYSE GLOB opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.92 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.60.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

